URBANA — A Champaign man with a history of illegally possessing guns was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison for possession of a weapon by a felon.
Authorities found the gun in the room of an Urbana home where Jawon Brown, 21, was arrested Dec. 14 in connection with an incident in which shots were fired at Champaign County sheriff’s deputies from the car he was driving on U.S. 45 north of Urbana 10 days earlier.
The deputies were not injured.
Brown, who last lived in the 2400 block of North Neil Street, pleaded guilty in September to possessing a gun that had his DNA on it Dec. 14, the day U.S. Marshals arrested him in connection with the Dec. 4 shooting.
In return, Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark dismissed less-serious charges of reckless discharge of a firearm against Brown and another equivalent count of unlawful use of weapons by a felon in that same case related to what happened Dec. 4.
But Clark presented Judge Roger Webber with evidence of Brown’s involvement in several earlier crimes to enhance his sentence.
That included a January 2018 incident in Champaign in which Brown, then a juvenile, and two others were charged with armed robbery for robbing a friend of cash while armed with a handgun that had an extended magazine. He was ultimately convicted of aggravated unlawful use of weapons and sentenced to juvenile prison.
Champaign police Officer Danielle Griffet told of police finding a handgun with an extended magazine in Brown’s home during a parole compliance check on Jan. 10, 2019. He was sentenced to probation for that.
Champaign police Sgt. Dave Monahan testified about a Dec. 5, 2019, incident in which Brown rammed a Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force car that officers had used to block the vehicle that Brown and another man were stopped in that day on Green Street in Champaign.
Both Brown and his passenger bailed out of the car and ran from police who were searching for Brown in connection with an Urbana case. Brown was ultimately convicted of aggravated battery to a peace officer in that case and sentenced to probation.
Champaign police Sgt. James Warren testified about an Aug. 8, 2020, incident in which shots were fired in a city parking lot on North Neil Street. Several vehicles fled, including a van driven by Brown in which a gun was found after the vehicle crashed into a pole at University Avenue and Neil Street.
Clark said she dismissed the charges of unlawful use of weapons against Brown when the DNA taken off the gun could not be matched conclusively by crime-lab scientists to anyone inside the van.
Finally, sheriff’s Detective Casey Donovan testified about the Dec. 3 incident in which Brown was driving the vehicle on U.S. 45 when shots were fired at deputies Chelsey Keyes and Taylor Doege as they tried to stop the vehicle for speeding about 90 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Donovan said when the car was located in north Champaign, police found co-defendant Lawrence Lewis III, the alleged shooter, nearby.
In the vehicle, which a witness said Brown was driving, and on the ground near it, police found two handguns, a rifle and a drum magazine for one of the handguns.
Clark also played for Webber videos showing Brown and Lewis playing with guns, including one with the drum magazine, that were recorded just hours before the shots were fired at the deputies.
The charges lodged against Lewis have not been resolved.
Clark had sought a 10-year prison sentence for Brown. This is his first sentence to prison. He was given credit for 337 days already served and is eligible for day-for-day good time. Brown was represented by Assistant Public Defender Dan Taylor.