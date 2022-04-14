URBANA — A Champaign man with a felony conviction in his past who had a loaded gun has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Eardis Williams Jr., 23, who listed an address in the 1900 block of Southwood Drive, admitted that on Jan. 29, he had a loaded gun under the seat of his car.
Urbana police found Williams under a blanket in his car at a storage facility on Tatman Court.
When they got his name, they learned he was wanted in a separate case for possession of a stolen weapon and unlawful use of weapons for allegedly having a gun when he fled from Urbana police in a vehicle after a shots-fired call in September 2020.
Williams was also on probation for possession of cannabis stemming from a case earlier in 2020. The gun found under the seat of his car had been reported stolen, but that charge was dismissed in return for his plea to possession of the gun.
The outstanding weapons case was also dismissed in return for his plea and his probation in the cannabis case was terminated. He was given credit on his sentence for 74 days served.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum accepted the negotiated plea agreement.