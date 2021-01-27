URBANA — A Champaign man who had a gun when he was not allowed to was sentenced Wednesday to 7.5 years in prison.
Jaliqwon Robertson, 22, who listed an address in the 500 block of West Beardsley Avenue, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
He admitted to Judge Randy Rosenbaum that on May 8, he had a loaded .22-caliber gun in a car while he was at the Oakwood Trace apartment complex off North Third Street in Champaign.
Convicted in 2017 of unlawful use of weapons, Robertson is not allowed to possess a gun.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said Robertson had other convictions as a juvenile for possession of a stolen vehicle and burglary.
Rosenbaum agreed to recommend Robertson for drug treatment while in prison.
He is eligible to earn day-for-day good time, Umlah said.