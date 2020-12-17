URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted having stolen guns in his home almost two years ago has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Walter Willis, 27, who listed an address in the 1700 block of West John Street, will turn himself in to begin his sentence Jan. 8.
He pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to aggravated possession of stolen firearms, admitting that on Jan. 31, 2019, there were two stolen guns in a bedroom closet of his John Street home.
Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force members found the guns in a search done that day. Other charges of unlawful use of weapon for a gun found in a car and possession with intent to deliver cannabis for more than 2,000 grams of cannabis found in a bedroom on that same day were dismissed in return for his guilty plea.
Also dismissed was a separate charge of possession with intent to deliver cannabis stemming from his arrest March 23, 2019.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said Willis had prior convictions for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, intimidation, and aggravated battery.