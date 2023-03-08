URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he illegally possessed a gun last spring has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Bobby Carter, 33, whose last known address was in the 800 block of West Hill Street, pleaded guilty last week to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
He admitted to Judge Roger Webber that a rifle that Champaign police found in a car May 31 was his. As a convicted felon, he is not allowed to possess weapons.
Police found Carter and co-defendant Terry Tarleton, 41, of Urbana, in a car in the area of the 500 block of West Green Street where a man reported they had approached him and made threats to take cargo from his box truck.
That man left the alley where he had parked the truck, but when he returned a short time later, he saw the same two men near a Jeep. One of them was holding a gun and pointing it at surrounding houses, so he called 911.
When police arrived, they found an unoccupied car with two handguns and two rifles inside. As they were investigating, Carter and Tarleton returned to that area and were arrested.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said Carter had previous convictions for aggravated driving under the influence and possession of a gun without a firearm owner’s identification card. In exchange for his plea to having one of the guns for the eight-year prison term, charges related to the other three weapons were dismissed.
Carter was given credit for 275 days already served in jail. Tarleton is set to return to court later this month on similar charges.