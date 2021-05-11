URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he possessed a gun he was not supposed to have has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Michael M. Brown, 29, whose last known address was in the 1400 block of Hedge Road, was told to turn himself in at the county jail on June 11.
He pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Roger Webber to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, admitting that on Jan. 11, 2020, he had a .22-caliber handgun.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said Urbana police had been called to resolve a domestic dispute on North Coler Avenue during which Brown allegedly displayed a gun.
Police later found him walking in Crystal Lake Park and a gun in the grass there. Brown’s fingerprint was found on the gun.
Because of a 2014 conviction for possession of a stolen handgun, Brown is not allowed to possess weapons. He pleaded guilty that year to possessing two guns that had been stolen from the Rural King in Champaign in September 2013.
In exchange for his guilty plea, other charges of aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession with intent to deliver cannabis and child endangerment were dismissed.
Brown’s attorney, Jamie Propps of Champaign, asked that Brown be allowed to turn himself in later because of injuries he recently suffered in a vehicle accident.
Larson did not object and Webber allowed the request. The judge also agreed to recommend Brown for drug treatment while in prison.