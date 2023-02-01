URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had a gun inside a gas station Monday night is in the county jail on a weapons charge.
Because of a prior burglary conviction, Michael Braddock, 40, is not allowed to possess weapons.
A Champaign County sheriff’s report said shortly after 9 p.m., a deputy drove through the lot of Mach 1, 902 Bloomington Road, and saw Braddock in a truck that the deputy was familiar with from previous contacts.
Running a check, the deputy learned that Braddock was wanted for forgery in Ford County.
Braddock went into the station and the deputy went in to arrest him. He was seated at a gambling machine and the deputy saw him moving around as if he were getting rid of something.
Deputies found a loaded 9 mm handgun on the seat where Braddock had been sitting.
Braddock told the deputy he did not possess a gun and didn’t know how that one got there.
Deputies checked the station’s surveillance video, which they said showed him taking the gun out of his pocket and putting it on the seat as the deputies were arresting him.
Braddock, who listed no permanent address, was charged with unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
Because he is out on bond on charges of domestic battery and unlawful use of a credit card, if he is convicted of the weapons charge, he would have to serve any sentence after any he might receive in the other case.
Judge Brett Olmstead set Braddock’s bond at $75,000 and told him to return to court Feb. 22 for a probable-cause hearing.