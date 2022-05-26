URBANA — A Champaign man with a criminal history who said he had a gun for protection could be sentenced to prison if he’s convicted of having it.
Deaudra C. Weatherall, also known as Deandre Weatherall, 39, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Joanne Lane, was charged Thursday with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
A Champaign police report said on Wednesday, an officer stopped Weatherall in the 300 block of East Bradley Avenue because his driver’s license was expired.
Weatherall gave the officer a license, and when the officer went to his squad car to do paperwork, Weatherall drove off. Police followed him until he stopped and took him out of the car.
He admitted to police there was cannabis inside. A search of the car turned up a fanny pack that contained a semiautomatic pistol and a digital scale. Weatherall told police the gun was for self-defense and that he had never fired it.
With a 2000 conviction for armed robbery, Weatherall is not allowed to possess weapons.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $100,000 and told him to return to court July 12.
If convicted of having the gun, he faces three to 14 years in prison.