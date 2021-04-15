URBANA — A Champaign man who had a loaded gun in the toilet tank at his home Wednesday has been charged with unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
Because of a previous conviction for a drug offense, Michael D. Allen, 32, of the 1100 block of West Eureka Street is not allowed to possess guns or ammunition.
Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force Sgt. Dave Griffet said police found a loaded 9 mm handgun and ammunition for it during a court-authorized search of Allen’s home Wednesday afternoon.
Griffet said police had earlier received information that within the last couple of months, Allen was believed to be carrying a gun to his workplace — a job he has since been fired from.
Then, on April 1, he allegedly threatened a person with a gun outside his home. That information was relayed to a judge by police seeking the search warrant.
Griffet said Allen was home when police arrived. He had a wet hand when police first encountered him. They found the gun in the tank of the toilet.
In addition to being charged with unlawful use of weapons by a felon for allegedly possessing the gun Wednesday, he was also charged with misdemeanor aggravated assault in connection with the April 1 incident.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman told Judge Adam Dill that Allen had several prior convictions for drugs, obstructing justice, battery, criminal damage, criminal trespass, possession of a firearm and aggravated driving under the influence.
Dill set Allen’s bond at $15,000, ordered him to have no contact with the man he allegedly threatened and his own girlfriend, and told him to be back in court May 18.