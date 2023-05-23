URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had a loaded gun on him that he’s not supposed to have was jailed Tuesday.
Darsha Scott, 27, who listed an address in the 2700 block of Southwood Drive, was charged with being an armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.
The charges stem from his arrest early Tuesday in the 1200 block of Providence Circle.
Officers were summoned there for a report of people screaming at each other.
A Champaign police report said they found Scott and another person and detained Scott because they could see the handle of a handgun in his sweatshirt pocket.
The firearm was a semiautomatic gun that was loaded and had a round in the chamber.
Police learned it had been stolen from Urbana.
Scott told police he did not know where he had gotten it.
With previous convictions for attempted armed robbery, possession of weapon by a felon, burglary and theft, Scott is not allowed to have a gun.
Should he be convicted of being an armed habitual criminal, he faces a mandatory prison sentence of six to 30 years.