URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he had a gun he was not allowed to have has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Korrion Taylor, 25, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. In exchange, Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah dismissed more serious charges against him alleging he was guilty of armed violence and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
The charges stemmed from a search warrant that police went to serve on July 20 at Taylor’s home in the 1800 block of Valley Road in furtherance of their investigation into his alleged drug dealing.
Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force officers found Taylor in a vehicle with 4.5 grams of cocaine packaged in 10 bags on him. In the center console of the vehicle, they found a 9 mm pistol.
Because of a 2015 conviction for robbery, the offense to which Taylor pleaded guilty was not eligible for probation. He faced a maximum of 14 years. He was given credit on his sentence for 56 days served and will be eligible for parole in five years.
Umlah said besides the robbery conviction, Taylor had other prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance, aggravated battery in a public place, and criminal damage to property as an adult and a juvenile adjudication for aggravated robbery.