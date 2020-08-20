URBANA — A Champaign man with several prior serious felony convictions was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for having a gun.
In return for the guilty plea to unlawful use of a weapon by a felon by John N. Allen, 38, of the 1100 block of West Church Street, a more serious felony charge alleging he is an armed habitual criminal was dismissed.
Champaign police arrested Allen in a sport utility vehicle that had left a home in the 1100 block of East Eureka Street on July 25 after an early-morning fight at a house.
Police found Allen in the SUV with a gun on the back seat.
With prior convictions for home invasion, possession of a controlled substance and delivery of cannabis, Allen is not allowed to possess a weapon.
Judge Tom Difanis accepted Allen’s plea Wednesday and gave him credit for 26 days served.