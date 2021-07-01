URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he possessed a gun when he was not allowed to has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Sherman Greer, 30, who last lived in the 3700 block of Colleen Drive, will have to serve 85 percent of that sentence.
He pleaded guilty to being an armed habitual criminal, admitting to Judge Randy Rosenbaum that on March 4, he had a handgun in his home. With two previous convictions for residential burglary from 2010 and 2012, Greer was charged as an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony carrying penalties between six and 30 years in prison.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said Greer was the subject of a Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force investigation that was sparked when officials from a package-delivery company alerted police that they had a package containing a large amount of cannabis addressed to Greer’s home.
Police obtained a search warrant for the package, determined it was cannabis and delivered it. They then did a court-authorized search of his home and found 17 pounds of cannabis, two handguns, an extended magazine, ammunition and other drugs.
Greer was not home at the time of the search but returned home and admitted to police that the cannabis and the guns belonged to him.
He told police he was selling about 1.5 to 2 pounds of cannabis per month.
In exchange for his plea to being an armed habitual criminal, other charges of possession with intent to deliver cannabis, possession of LSD and a traffic offense were dismissed.
Umlah said Greer had other prior convictions for identity theft and driving under suspension.
Greer’s attorney, Ed Piraino, asked that Greer be allowed to turn himself in later to begin his prison sentence so that he could work another month to get money set aside for his four children.
Rosenbaum allowed the request and told Greer to show up at the satellite jail on Aug. 2.