URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he illegally possessed a gun in May has been sentenced to two years in prison.
In exchange for Jamarquis Ross’ admission, other charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, criminal trespass to residence and domestic battery were dismissed against the 21-year-old.
Ross, who listed an address in the 1500 block of West Charles Street, pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of weapons on Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum, admitting he had the gun May 28.
Champaign police arrested him that day as part of an investigation into shots being exchanged between a pedestrian and occupants of a sport utility vehicle on Sunset Drive.
Police learned that shortly before the shooting, Ross had allegedly been part of an attack by a group of masked men on a man at an apartment in the 1500 block of Kiler Drive. That incident was the basis for the trespass charge that was dismissed.
Court records show Ross had a 2017 adjudication as a minor for burglary that precludes him from possessing a gun.
He was given credit on his sentence for 60 days served. Rosenbaum agreed to let Ross turn himself in to begin serving his prison sentence Oct. 18.