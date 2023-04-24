URBANA — A Champaign man who pleaded guilty to being an armed habitual criminal for having a gun he wasn't supposed to have in August 2020 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Judge Roger Webber imposed the hefty sentence Monday on 33-year-old Derrick Lambert, whose last known address was in Champaign, after hearing evidence of his alleged involvement in other crimes that were dismissed when he pleaded guilty a month ago.
To aggravate Lambert’s sentence, Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink had two police officers testify about gun-related crimes involving Lambert that happened while he was out on bond in connection with his arrest Aug. 15, 2020, on charges of unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
Champaign police Detective Corey Phenicie testified that he is the investigator in charge of the murder case involving the fatal shooting of Kieshaun Thatch, 17, of Champaign, on July 2, 2021, during a shootout in the parking lot of American Legion Post 559, 704 N. Hickory St., C.
Phenicie said he arrived at the Legion, where a funeral luncheon was being held in honor of murder victim David Dalton Jr., to find about 100 adults and children “yelling, screaming and crying” and Mr. Thatch on the ground riddled with bullets.
Phenicie said the decidedly anti-police crowd was not cooperating that day, but he learned later that Lambert and his brother Christopher Hugger, 22, were identified both as shooters and people who had been shot that afternoon. They fled the Legion in a car and went to a nearby Champaign fire station for help. Phenicie said police never found any guns on them or in their car.
Hugger has also pleaded guilty to being an armed habitual criminal and is awaiting sentencing next month.
On cross-examination by Lambert’s attorney, Chidi Wachukwu, Phenicie said Lambert was never charged with shooting a gun, just being in possession of one.
In a separate crime, Champaign County sheriff’s Detective Casey Donovan said on May 14, 2022, deputies were investigating a possible shooting in the 2000 block of East Perkins Road, Urbana, and as they pulled up, a car left quickly, taking deputies on a pursuit that reached speeds of 100 mph in a 40 mph zone, Donovan said.
The car later crashed at Windsor and High Cross roads, and Lambert and Hugger got out and ran. Police found a handgun, a .22-caliber rifle and two AR-15-style rifles in the car along with magazines, including a drum magazine loaded with 50 rounds.
Lambert told police he was sleeping and didn’t know about the armament in the car.
On cross-examination, Donovan said neither Lambert’s fingerprints nor his DNA were recovered from any of those weapons.
Wachukwu presented Webber with seven letters of support on Lambert’s behalf from family members and friends.
Alferink argued for a 25-year sentence for Lambert, citing his previous convictions for residential burglary, possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting arrest as evidence that he’s not ready to change.
She said he had been expelled from school as a teen for fighting with a dean, has a long history of substance abuse and has several children, but it’s unclear if he supports them financially.
Wachukwu said the state was relying on aggravating evidence that was “full of assumptions” in trying to boost Lambert’s sentence.
“He still has a bullet in his back" from the 2021 Legion shootout, she said, asking for a sentence at the lower end of the six-to-30-year range. "To this day, he’s not sure who shot him."
She argued that neither his DNA nor fingerprints were found on any of the guns in the car in which he had fled the Perkins Road shooting in May 2022.
In the 2020 case for which he was being sentenced, Wachukwu argued that Lambert quickly admitted to Champaign police that the gun found under his feet during a traffic stop was his. He later pleaded guilty to the crime.
“There was no threat of physical harm to a person, no property damaged,” said the attorney. “He could have stayed quiet.”
Lambert asked the judge for mercy, saying he had been in foster care from age 5 until he turned 18, had been shot many times, and had witnessed his own brother, nephew and many friends being shot.
“I am not a violent person. I know I am a felon and not supposed to possess a gun. I couldn’t go anywhere without the threat of being shot or killed,” he said of his reason for being armed.
Lambert told the judge he has “dreams and goals for a brighter future” that include starting his own shoe business.
Webber said in every case where Lambert had a gun, there was a threat of serious harm to someone, and remarked that it was “impossible” for him not to have been aware of any of the four guns in the car that deputies stopped after the Perkins Road shooting.
An armed-violence conviction carries a mandatory prison sentence of which 85 percent must be served, followed by three years of parole.
Having already served almost two years in jail, Lambert has about 15 years to go.