URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he was carrying a gun he should not have been has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Miko King, 22, who listed an address in the 200 block of West Beardsley Avenue, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
With a previous conviction from 2018 for burglary to a motor vehicle, King is not allowed to have firearms. Probation was not an option based on his record.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said Urbana police stopped King's car on June 18 as part of a shoplifting investigation. A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up a Glock handgun that King admitted was his. He said he carried it for protection, Alferink said.
Besides the prior conviction for burglary to a motor vehicle, King had one other for misdemeanor domestic battery.
He was also ordered to forfeit the gun and ammunition to Urbana police. Another count of burglary was dismissed in return for his guilty plea. He was given credit for 66 days already served.