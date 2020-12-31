URBANA — Champaign man who admitted he had a gun he is prohibited from possessing was sentenced to four years in prison.
Erron Hedrick, 30, whose last known address was in the 3300 block of Ridgewood Drive, pleaded guilty Tuesday to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
Hedrick admitted to Judge Randy Rosenbaum that on May 9, he had a .40-caliber handgun in Champaign.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said police were sent to the 100 block of West Hill Street because a person reported a vehicle was parked, playing loud music, and that over a period of several hours, other cars were driving up and people were getting in and out.
When the officer pulled up, he saw Hedrick in the driver’s seat and two other people outside the car. He told Hedrick to stay in the car, but Hedrick got out, then allegedly reached back in, took out a black handgun and ran.
Despite being ordered to stop, Hedrick kept running and dropped two cellphones along the way and tossed the gun into weeds in the 100 block of West Columbia Avenue, Alferink said.
Hedrick was eventually caught and police recovered the gun, with several rounds, including one in the chamber.
Because of a prior felony conviction for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, Hedrick is not allowed to possess a weapon.
He also had a prior misdemeanor conviction for retail theft.
Rosenbaum agreed to recommend Hedrick for substance-abuse treatment in prison.