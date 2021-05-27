URBANA — A Champaign man with previous convictions who admitted he had ammunition has been sentenced to 6.5 years in prison.
Kytiece Frazier, 25, of the 1500 block of North Willis Avenue, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to unlawful use of weapons by a felon, admitting that he had bullets on April 13 as he fled from police.
Police reports said that on that day, members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force were looking for Frazier in connection with a March 20 call in which he allegedly pointed a gun at people in the 1400 block of Holly Hill Drive in Champaign and tried to fire it, but the gun did not work.
A charge of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon for the March incident was dismissed in return for his guilty plea. He was given credit on his sentence for 45 days already served in jail.
On April 13, police had spotted Frazier in Rantoul. They said he got in a car, driving over 100 mph as he fled to Urbana, blowing stop signs along the way. He made his way to Vawter Street, where he got out and ran.
Officers eventually found him in a stairwell of an apartment building. Nearby, they found a holster and a magazine with eight rounds of ammunition in it but no gun.
With previous adult convictions for possessing a stolen vehicle and driving under revocation, Frazier is not allowed to possess weapons or ammunition. He also was convicted as a juvenile of residential burglary.
Also dismissed in return for his plea were charges of aggravated fleeing from police.