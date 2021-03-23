URBANA — A Champaign man who had a loaded gun in his home when he was not allowed to possess a weapon has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Jeffrey Alexander-Jordan, 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon before Judge Roger Webber, the same judge who sentenced him in 2017 to five years in prison for aggravated battery.
In that September 2016 incident on Green Street, Alexander-Jordan admitted he was with eight other young men who kicked a man to unconsciousness as a crowd watched. That attack prompted a shooting that took the life of an innocent passerby and wounded three others.
Because of that conviction, Alexander-Jordan is not allowed to possess guns. However, he admitted that on Oct. 8, 2020, he had a loaded .380-caliber weapon in his apartment in the 200 block of Kenwood Road.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said Champaign police were sent there to investigate after a tenant reported a gunshot came through her ceiling. Police obtained a search warrant for the apartment above hers and found spent bullet casings, the loaded gun and evidence indicating that Alexander-Jordan lived there.
In exchange for his guilty plea, other counts of reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of weapons and aggravated fleeing were dismissed. Also dismissed was a separate case from March 2020 in which he was charged with unlawful use of weapon by a felon and possession of controlled substance.