URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he had a gun when he should not have almost a year ago has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Javontae Williams, 30, for whom no local address was listed, pleaded guilty in January before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
The charge stemmed from his arrest May 16 in Champaign, where he allegedly got into a fight with a former girlfriend at her home in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue.
A Champaign police report said after allegedly punching her in the face, he then pulled a gun and threatened to kill her.
She told police she heard three gunshots in the parking lot as he was leaving. Police found bullet casings and projectiles and a dumpster with holes in it.
A charge of aggravated domestic battery that had been filed against Williams was dismissed as part of his plea agreement.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink agreed at that time to seek no more than eight years in prison for Williams, even though he faced up to 14.
She argued for that number of years on Tuesday, having presented Rosenbaum with evidence from Rantoul police Officer Matt Bross linking Williams to a July 2013 stabbing of a man in Rantoul who had tried to intervene in a domestic dispute.
Alferink also had Champaign police Detective Jody Cherry testify about a July 2020 incident at a hotel in Champaign where Williams used an almost full bottle of tequila to hit his brother in the face, then allegedly kicked him repeatedly. The brother sustained a broken jaw and lost four teeth.
Cherry said the attack came after the brother tried to mediate a dispute between Williams and a woman who was driving the two brothers.
Alferink also reminded Rosenbaum of Williams' two prior convictions for domestic battery and others for obstructing identification and trespass.
Williams’ attorney, Assistant Public Defender Andrea Bergstrom, argued that he was never prosecuted for the attack on his brother, who signed an affidavit about a month later in which he said he was uncertain about who hit him.
She also said there was no gun found in the case to which Williiams pleaded guilty and the domestic-battery count in the case was dismissed when he pleaded guilty.
Bergstrom noted that in the 2013 stabbing case, the state didn’t prosecute Williams for attempted murder and aggravated battery. Alferink said the victim in that case chose not to cooperate.
Bergstrom asked the judge to impose a minimum sentence of three years in prison, arguing that Williams had a very difficult childhood, that he was employed prior to his arrest and he has several children.
Williams told the judge he was sorry and that he took responsibility for his actions.
Acknowledging his difficult childhood, Rosenbaum said it was clear that Williams has “issues with violence, domestic batteries, weapons and compliance with probation.”
He agreed to recommend him for drug treatment in prison.
Williams was given credit for 214 days served.