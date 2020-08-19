URBANA — A Champaign man who pleaded guilty to having a gun earlier this year when he was not allowed to has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Joseph Hart, 32, who listed an address in the 4800 block of West Windsor Road, told Judge Randy Rosenbaum on Tuesday that he wanted to have drug treatment while imprisoned.
Hart pleaded guilty to a single count of possession of weapon by a felon, for which a prison sentence of between three and 14 years was mandated because of his prior record.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said on March 10, Hart reportedly threatened another man with the gun, then tossed it in the backyard of a residence in west Champaign near Green Street and Western Avenue.
Although Hart initially denied to police that the gun was his, they found dirt in the barrel to suggest it had been recently thrown there and Hart’s fingerprint on the gun, Umlah said.
Other charges of obstructing justice and aggravated assault were dismissed as part of his plea.
Umlah said Hart was on parole for a 2015 aggravated-robbery conviction when he was arrested and had other previous convictions for obstructing justice, domestic battery, battery and criminal trespass.