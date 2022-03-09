URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted having a gun he was not supposed to in 2020 has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Terrel D. Jackson, 31, whose last known address was in the 200 block of Kenwood Road, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Roger Webber to unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and was given credit on his sentence for 462 days already served.
The charge stemmed from his arrest on Dec. 3, 2020, following a court-authorized search of his apartment on Kenwood.
Police reports said officers were looking for evidence related to a Nov. 23, 2020, shooting.
In a hallway closet, they found a .45-caliber handgun and multiple rounds of ammunition.
Jackson told police he had purchased the gun on Nov. 23.
Other weapons charges alleging the gun had a defaced serial number and that Jackson had it while on parole were dismissed.
With previous felony convictions from Cook County for aggravated vehicular hijacking, armed robbery and attempted armed robbery, Jackson is not allowed to possess weapons.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said Jackson’s sentence would be served concurrently with whatever he received in connection with an August 2020 shooting on Interstate 80 in Cook County.