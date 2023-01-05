URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he had a gun he should not have and resisted the efforts of police to arrest him has been sentenced to nine years in prison.
Linnez Blount, 27, whose last known address was in the 1500 block of Kings Way, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum in two separate cases. Because he was out on bond in one when he committed the other, he has to serve his eight- and one-year sentences back-to-back.
Blount admitted that on Dec. 4, 2021, he unlawfully possessed a loaded Ruger 9 mm pistol that police found in his waistband when they arrested him for allegedly shoplifting at the Walmart in Urbana.
Charges that the gun was stolen, and that Blount had committed armed violence and burglary that day, were dismissed in return for his guilty plea to unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
He was sentenced to eight years behind bars in that case and given credit for 160 days already served.
In the other case, he admitted that on Aug. 4, 2022, he resisted the efforts of Champaign police to get him into custody after police stopped the car in which he was a passenger near Bradley and McKinley avenues.
The report said initially, Blount refused to give police his name or exit the car. When officers tried to pull him out, the report said, Blount put up such a fight that three officers sustained scratches and scrapes and had their body cameras knocked off. Officers eventually sprayed him with pepper spray to get him out of the car and handcuffed.
They later learned he was wanted for failure to appear in court on charges of armed violence and forgery.
Court records show Blount has previous adult convictions for forgery, possession of a firearm without a FOID card, battery and resisting arrest. He also had juvenile adjudications for battery, theft and criminal damage to property.