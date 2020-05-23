URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted having a small amount of cocaine on him when arrested in February has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Wyatt Blissit, 30, who listed an address in the 500 block of South Duncan Road, pleaded guilty last week to possession of a controlled substance before Champaign County Judge Roger Webber, admitting that on Feb. 1, he had about 3 grams of cocaine in his pocket.
Champaign police got a tip that the vehicle Blissit was driving had been involved in a drug sale and stopped it in the 1000 block of Scottsdale Drive.
Police smelled a strong odor of cannabis and had the five occupants get out while they searched.
They also found suspected cocaine and a loaded revolver near Jermaine Johnson, 28, of Champaign, who was charged with being an armed habitual criminal and having cocaine intended for sale. His case is unresolved.
Back-seat passenger Kourtney Catchings, 28, of Urbana was charged with possession with intent to deliver cannabis for allegedly having about 6 ounces of it in a backpack. His case is also pending.
Another woman was charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly possessing about 50 grams of cannabis. The fifth person had nothing on her.