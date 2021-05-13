URBANA — A Champaign man who was shot during a hail of gunfire in west Champaign Tuesday evening has been criminally charged as being one of the alleged shooters.
Authorities said they believe that Dev- lon Miles, 20, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Kings Way, was actually shot by one of his armed colleagues, for whom police are still looking.
He was charged Thursday with aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a gun without a firearm owner’s identification card and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
If convicted of aggravated discharge, he faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 30 years in prison.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said the charges stemmed from gunfire in the 2100 block of West Springfield Avenue near Country Fair Drive.
Alferink said witnesses told police that about 6:50 p.m., a group of people were standing near their cars talking in the parking lot of a business when another group pulled into a parking lot of a bank across the street.
Surveillance video showed that four men got out of their vehicles in the bank parking lot, assumed shooting stances and began firing. One of the shooters was seen running and shooting with an arm extended, then suddenly stopped, dropped what he was holding, bent down to pick it up, then clearly began favoring one leg.
He then signaled to someone and a black Audi pulled up and he got in.
About five minutes later, that car arrived at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, where the man, later identified as Miles, gave a false name and was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.
Alferink said he was not cooperative with police, who collected his clothing as evidence and in it found an empty Glock .40-caliber magazine, seven loose rounds of .40-caliber ammunition and a plastic bag containing 12 rocks of suspected crack cocaine.
Alferink said police found about 50 bullet casings at the shooting scene, which was about the 80th confirmed shooting of 2021 in Champaign.
Police department spokesman Tom Yelich said that number is 113 percent higher than this time last year, when there had been 38 shootings as of May 12.
About two hours after the West Springfield shooting, police also responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Hessel Boulevard, where they found a large number of bullet casings but no one apparently injured.
Alferink said Miles has a lengthy juvenile-delinquency history with adjudications for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, criminal trespass, burglary, mob action and residential burglary.
As an adult, he was also convicted of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and is currently serving three years of probation for that.
That Feb. 18, 2020, incident involved a police pursuit from Vermilion County into Champaign County, and the discovery of a gun and ammunition in the stolen car.
Miles also has a pending unresolved criminal case on charges of manufacture or delivery of cannabis stemming from his arrest on Dec. 10.
Judge Adam Dill set Miles’ bond at $750,000 and told him to be back in court on both criminal cases June 22.