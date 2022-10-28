URBANA — A Champaign man who was free on bond after being convicted of having heroin for sale is back in the county jail.
Judge Brett Olmstead on Friday revoked the bond for Keefer Jones, 52, of the 500 block of West Healey Street, in his possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance case after hearing that he allegedly committed obstructing justice on Thursday.
Jones had represented himself in his drug case that wrapped up Oct. 19 when a jury took 10 minutes to find him guilty.
Because no motion was made to revoke his bond at the conclusion of the case, Judge Roger Webber allowed Jones to remain free until his Dec. 15 sentencing. He faces up to 30 years in prison for having more than 9 grams of heroin.
On Thursday, however, Jones was arrested after he allegedly told Champaign police who were looking for a 16-year-old runaway that she was not in his apartment when she really was. Police believe he had allegedly given her crack cocaine.
Judge Brett Olmstead told Jones to be back in court on the obstructing case Nov. 16.
Court records show he has previous convictions for battery, theft, manufacture or delivery of cannabis, criminal sexual abuse, obstructing justice and a federal conviction for possession of crack cocaine.