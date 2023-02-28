URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he failed to show up for a prison sentence when he was supposed to has had another three years tacked on to that sentence.
Avery Falconer, 33, whose last known address was on Kimberly Drive, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to failure to return from furlough.
He admitted that on Nov. 18, 2021, the day he was supposed to turn himself in to begin serving a six-year sentence for delivery of cocaine, he did not.
Falconer had pleaded guilty in October 2021 to selling cocaine in the spring of 2019. He asked the judge to allow him to remain free for a few extra weeks to help care for a loved one. Rosenbaum agreed to his request, but when Falconer didn’t show on the day he was ordered to, a warrant was issued for his arrest. He remained at large until February 2022.
On Monday, he was set to be tried by a jury on the failure to return from furlough charge but eventually changed his mind and pleaded guilty for the three-year prison sentence. He could have received as many as five years.
State law says he must serve it after the sentence he initially received in the drug case.
Court records show that Falconer had other previous convictions for aggravated driving under the influence, resisting a peace officer, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, domestic battery and possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card.