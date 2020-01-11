URBANA — An employee of a Champaign fast-food restaurant has been charged with allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from his employer.
Steven L. Wilkey, 37, who listed an address in the 2700 block of Lawndale Drive, Champaign, was arraigned Thursday on two counts of felony theft, alleging that around Sept. 8, he stole about $10,500 from the McDonald’s at 906 W. Bloomington Road, C.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said around Sept. 12, the chain’s area supervisor learned that several deposits from the previous week were missing from the Bloomington Road store.
A manager reported that Wilkey had been acting unusually by showing up at the restaurant when he was not scheduled to work. He had access to the deposit area, left without saying anything, then did not report for work when he was scheduled.
Champaign police talked to Wilkey about the allegations and he admitted taking about $10,500 and planning to do so when the restaurant was short-staffed so the deposit area would be less likely to be supervised.
Lozar said he admitted taking the deposits, concealing them in a bag and leaving out the back door.
Lozar said Wilkey has prior convictions for retail theft, deceptive practices and identity theft.
Judge Adam Dill allowed Wilkey to remain free on his own recognizance and told him to be back in court Feb. 25.