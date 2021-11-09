URBANA — The man who fatally shot James “Rooster” Coleman in a Champaign apartment more than a year ago said Mr. Coleman had put a gun under his chin and was attempting to rob him of his winnings from a dice game.
At least two other men confirmed that version of events in the opening day of testimony in the trial of London Taylor, 22, of Urbana, another man charged with the first-degree murder of Mr. Coleman on May 21, 2020, inside an apartment at the Gramercy Park complex on Country Fair Drive.
In opening statements to the jury, Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds said Taylor was responsible for the death of his own friend, Mr. Coleman, 25, because the two of them were plotting to rob Keith Baker, 25, at gunpoint, but Baker shot Mr. Coleman instead.
“Rooster messaged London Taylor: ‘We about to get Keith,’” Reynolds told the jury, adding that a series of messages that followed between the two men in the same apartment revealed that both Mr. Coleman and Taylor were armed and planned to rob Baker, who was on a hot winning streak in a dice game being held in the apartment that Mr. Coleman was sharing with his girlfriend.
Taylor, according to the prosecutor, “actively conspired and played an instrumental role in planning how this would go down.”
What Mr. Coleman and Taylor were apparently not prepared for, Reynolds said, was that Baker would shove Mr. Coleman into Taylor, then fire at Mr. Coleman at close range, hitting him in the chest twice.
By the time police arrived shortly after 2 a.m. that Thursday, five of the seven men who had been present were gone, Mr. Coleman was clutching bloodied cash in his hands as he bled to death on the living room floor, and there were no guns to be found.
They never have been.
Taylor remained there with Mr. Coleman’s girlfriend, her baby and her younger sister to talk to police.
In her opening statement, Taylor’s attorney, Jamie Propps, said Taylor was not gambling, remained behind after the shooting and talked to police.
Baker, who is currently serving a four-year prison term for unlawful possession of a gun by a felon, testified that he had shot dice with Mr. Coleman at least 10 times in the four to five years he’d known him. He said he had never met Taylor, who goes by the nickname Sane, before that night.
The men stood crowded around a table in a nook of the small one-bedroom apartment shooting dice.
Baker said he had a gun tucked out of sight in his waistband and at least $1,000 in his pants pocket.
He was winning and almost everyone else in the game was losing.
Baker said that prompted Mr. Coleman to start “housing,” meaning that he demanded a cut from all the players for the privilege of playing at his house.
Baker said Mr. Coleman was standing next to him.
“I was rolling, and the next thing I know, I got a gun under my neck,” he said, adding Mr. Coleman was holding it.
“Everybody ran out the door. I was startled. He (Mr. Coleman) went directly in my pocket and said, ‘I need that,’ and took all of it,” Baker said of his cash.
With his back against the wall, Baker said he looked over toward the nearby living room and said Taylor approached him while wordlessly pulling a black semi-automatic gun from his waistband.
“It was a step toward me,” Baker said of Taylor’s advance.
“I seen that as my only chance. I shoved, pushed James as hard as I could toward London, then I pulled out my 9 mm, cocked it and shot twice,” Baker said.
The gun dropped from his hand and he ran from the apartment and hid behind a nearby business, where he phoned a female to pick him up.
At his mother’s urging, Baker turned himself in at the Champaign police department about six days later and has been in custody since.
Originally charged with Mr. Coleman’s murder, that charge was dismissed when police accepted his version — and the word of at least two other men present — that Mr. Coleman had pulled the gun first in a would-be robbery.
Baker pleaded guilty in February to the weapon possession and was sentenced by Judge Roger Webber, who is hearing Taylor’s case, to four years in prison.
Baker appeared in an orange jail jumpsuit and shackles before the jury.
He said he didn’t call the police or stick around after the shooting because he was “scared.”
And he said he’s been affected by what he did.
“I have dreams, nightmares. I wake up seeing him. It messes with you,” he said under questioning by Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink.
Two of the other gamblers present in Mr. Coleman’s apartment confirmed that Mr. Coleman had put a gun under Baker’s chin and was planning to rob him of his winnings.
Both said they fled the apartment but heard a gunshot as they ran.
The trial is expected to wrap up Wednesday.