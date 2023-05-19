Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
CHAMPAIGN — As Amber Oberheim approached the second anniversary of her police officer husband’s death, she credited faith and forgiveness for her and her daughters’ ability to heal.
Things will never be quite the same for the Oberheims, she said, but she said she had someone to lean on.
“I just felt like I couldn’t feel for a very long time,” Oberheim said on Thursday’s “Penny for Your Thoughts” program with host Brian Barnhart. “There are times when that wears off and you are able to feel. That took a really long time for me. I would joke and say, ‘I’ve got both feet planted firmly in denial. But that’s changed. ... I think grief is something that never goes away. You just get a little bit better at dealing with it.”
She said she knows she will see her husband again: “... Just having the promise that we will somehow be reunited again is something that keeps me going."
“There’s a Bible verse that keeps coming up here and there. It talks about a peace that transcends understanding. That is truly what I feel like I experienced, the grace from God.”
Darion Lafayette, 24, shot and killed Officer Chris Oberheim and wounded Officer Jeff Creel on May 19, 2021, when they responded to a domestic-dispute call at the Town Center apartments. Creel then shot and killed Mr. Lafayette.
Amber Oberheim said she and her daughters are glad they got to know Creel after the incident and that he has been a part of helping them to heal.
“I think the most important thing for him was that we had nothing but love for him,” she said. “He truly is our hero. He doesn’t fully understand that. I told him at some point in time he’s going to have to step into his greatness because he can’t deny it very much longer.”
An example of the bond that has developed came when Creel danced with the oldest Oberheim daughter, Hannah, at her wedding in October.
“It was an amazing moment,” Amber said. “I know Hannah was very proud to have him there and was very happy that he agreed to do that for her.”
Officer Oberheim will be among the fallen Champaign police officers who will be honored during a ceremony at 9 a.m. today at West Side Park, along with Thomas Dodsworth, who died July 6, 1913, and Robert Tatman, who was killed on Nov. 25, 1967.
Immediately afterward, Champaign police staff will also attend the public Champaign County Police Memorial at 10 a.m. at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana.
Oberheim and her family returned this week from Washington, D.C., for National Police Week activities. While there, they took in several of the sites, including touring the White House and Arlington National Cemetery, where they witnessed the wreath-laying ceremony.
They also visited the honor wall across from the National Law Enforcement Memorial.
“There’s something about seeing your officer’s name on that wall,” she said. “Like I was trying to explain it last week. We see it printed. We see it engraved, but there’s something about seeing it (on the honor wall) that’s different. It’s in stone, and it will be there forever.”
The Oberheims have started Peacemaker Project 703, a charitable foundation that bears Officer Oberheim’s badge number. The foundation is designed to help police officers and their surviving family members.
Amber said the project is still in the building phase — “figuring out how we can help the greatest number of people and have the biggest impact that we can.”
“We are looking forward to doing more work with our therapy dogs and sending officers to adopt therapy dogs and doing work with officer wellness and making sure resources are available to any officer who needs them," she said.
Oberheim said attitudes toward police officers might have improved somewhat locally in the last two years, but it’s not ideal.
“I have lot of conversations with officers. The unfortunate situation is they still deal with people who make really bad decisions on a regular basis that don’t appreciate the job they’re doing,” she said. “The reality of the job they do is it is not a job that most people would want to have.”
Responding to a comment by a radio listener who said they stopped watching WCIA after it aired a tribute to Officer Obeheim’s killer, Amber Obeheim said it took a while for her family to decide how to respond to the story — which drew a great deal of community outrage.
The result was the Oberheims decided to invite the WCIA staff who “have the ability to touch and influence stories about police” to the Macon County Law Enforcement facility and go through the simulator training. She said about 15 staff members attended, and she believes it was a “significant, impactful experience for them.”
Oberheim said not forgiving WCIA and labeling all media as lowlifes would have been no different from people who paint all law-enforcement officers with the same broad brush because of the heinous actions of one or two officers.
“I actually made a really good friend in one of the reporters at WCIA,” Oberheim said. “She is very much for the police. I’ve met with the general manager. I’m pleased with the changes I see that have been made.”
Another listener praised Oberheim for taking the experience of her husband’s death and doing something positive with it.
Quoting a letter to the editor that appeared in The News-Gazette, the listener said the situation happened to them, so they are better prepared to help others who go through something similar.