CHAMPAIGN — Amid a spate of recent shootings, Champaign officials today will host a neighborhood-safety forum in the Willis Park area to hear about residents’ wants and needs.
The 6 p.m. meeting at New Foundation Missionary Baptist Church, 922 W. Eureka St., is part of a crisis-response initiative set up through the Champaign Community Coalition. It’s not a time to hand out pamphlets and resources, said community relations specialist Mary Catherine Roberson, but rather to listen to neighbors’ concerns.
“The idea is that these forums will give us a chance to be present in the parts of the community who have had crises in the past,” Roberson said. “We’re being proactive in our approach and want to get firsthand feedback from the neighborhood to see what solutions we can discuss.”
She said city staff earlier sent out mailers and knocked about 180 doors in the neighborhood to encourage residents to come out. As a Spanish speaker, Roberson said she hopes members of Champaign’s Hispanic community will attend.
Martese Coleman, 18, who lives on Eureka Street, said he wants the city to invest more in youth programming and after-school initiatives, as he often sees many of his friends and neighbors idle.
He said outreach should be a top priority for city officials.
“You have to give people options,” he said. “Kids are choosing gang-banging because they don’t see another alternative. We need programs that will help them learn to change their behavior. If you don’t give them those opportunities, they’re going to keep getting into trouble.”
Tremont Street resident Ed Macaraeg, 30, said he hopes the city will invest more in child care, or provide more assistance to working families. He said it’s been encouraging to see city officials being proactive about talking with neighbors because “a lot of people don’t feel heard here.”
A few blocks down on Tremont, Keith Griffet, 57, said he wants a larger police presence in the area and would like to see the city do something about vacant homes.
“It’s sad to see these vacant houses when there are people who need places to live,” Griffet said. “Either tear them down and build new ones, or fix them up and sell them.”
Tremont Street resident Teri Gibbs, 51, said she wants the city to invest in lighting for the area. It gets too dark at night in the neighborhood, she said — a concern echoed by neighbor Alyssa Taylor, who also hopes the city will devote more resources into helping residents with transportation.
“I can just hop in my car and go wherever I want,” she said. “But for a lot of people, that’s just not feasible.”
Roberson said today’s meeting will be one of many that target neighborhoods where gun violence is common.
“It wasn’t any specific event that is bringing us there Monday,” she said. “But we want to be proactive and go there before the crisis happens. We want to get some feedback and be more present so people know who to go to for help.”