URBANA — A Champaign man on parole for a weapons offense has been charged with having a gun and cocaine in the home he shared with a girlfriend.
Justin S. White, 25, who listed an address in the 100 block of East Armory Street, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon following a search of his home by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force.
A police report said the officers went to the Armory apartment about 9 a.m. Monday to help a parole agent with a compliance check.
They found a 9 mm Glock handgun, about 13.5 grams of cocaine, packaging materials and a little more than $2,200 cash.
After hearing that White had convictions for aggravated battery with a gun, for which he’s now on parole, and burglary, Judge Jason Bohm set his bond at $100,000.
He told White to be back in court Sept. 28.
If convicted of the cocaine-related charge, White faces a mandatory prison term between six and 30 years.