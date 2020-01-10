URBANA — A Champaign man on parole for a weapons violation is back in police custody after officers found cocaine and counterfeit cash in a house where he was living.
A Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force report said officers from that squad were asked to assist a parole agent with a safety check of Billy D. Palmer’s home Wednesday morning in the 1900 block of David Drive.
They found a total of about 26 grams of cocaine, scales, plastic bags, baking soda and $170 cash in the house.
Palmer, 41, told police he had been living there for four months with his girlfriend and teen daughter and claimed to have no knowledge of the drugs but admitted that he sometimes uses cocaine.
In a bedroom of the house, police also found three counterfeit $100 bills.
Palmer was charged Thursday with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and forgery.
If convicted of the most serious, he faces sentencing as a Class X felon to between six and 30 years in prison.
Court records show Palmer has multiple prior convictions for drugs, weapons offenses, driving under the influence and resisting police dating to 1995.