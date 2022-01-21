URBANA — A Champaign man on parole is back in police custody for allegedly driving with a gun and cocaine in his car.
Cassarious M. Meeks, 37, who listed an address in the 800 block of Centennial Drive, was stopped for an alleged traffic violation Tuesday on Interstate 74 near Prospect Avenue.
An Illinois state trooper learned that Meeks is currently on parole for domestic battery with a prior domestic-battery conviction and asked him to get out of his vehicle so it could be searched.
Troopers found a loaded semi-automatic pistol in plain view under the driver’s seat. Nearby was an empty 33-round magazine and 5 grams of suspected cocaine.
As he was being searched by officers, Meeks appeared to have a seizure and told the emergency medical personnel who responded that he had ingested cocaine.
On Friday, Meeks was arraigned on charges of armed violence, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, unlawful use of weapon by a felon and obstructing justice.
He faces penalties ranging from six to 30 years in prison if convicted of armed violence.
His prior convictions, dating to 2003, also include possession of a controlled substance, theft, criminal trespass, criminal damage to state property, obstructing justice, burglary and harassment of a witness.
Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for Meeks at $75,000 and instructed him to return to court Feb. 9 for a probable-cause hearing.