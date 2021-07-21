URBANA — A Champaign man on parole for a drug offense was arrested Tuesday for allegedly possessing a gun and cocaine.
A report from the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force said officers had a search warrant for the home of Korrion Taylor, 24, in the 1800 block of Valley Road because he was suspected of selling cocaine.
The report said Taylor was in a car when officers made contact with him just before noon Tuesday.
On him, they found about 4.5 grams of cocaine packaged in 10 bags. In the center console of the vehicle, they found a loaded 9 mm pistol.
On Wednesday, he was charged with armed violence, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Judge Adam Dill advised Taylor that If convicted of the most serious felony — armed violence — he faces six to 30 years in prison and the possibility that he would have to serve that sentence after the four to 15 years he faces if convicted of the cocaine charge.
Taylor is on parole for a 2019 conviction for possession with intent to deliver cocaine. He was sentenced to three years behind bars in June 2019 for having cocaine for sale in April of that year, and served about one year before being paroled.
Department of Corrections records show that Taylor had other convictions for robbery in Livingston County in 2015 and aggravated battery in Champaign County in 2016.
Dill set his bond at $250,000 and told him to be back in court Aug. 24.