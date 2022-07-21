URBANA — A Champaign man who was on parole for a drug conviction when he was arrested more than a year ago for allegedly selling drugs while having a gun has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Dante Brown, 43, who last lived in the 2100 block of White Street and was representing himself on the felonies, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to possession with intent to deliver cocaine and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
In a negotiated agreement Brown entered with Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah, he was sentenced to 25 years on the drug charge and 10 years on the gun charge to be served at the same time. However, Brown is eligible for day-for-day good time and was given credit for 462 days already served.
Brown had been charged with multiple felony counts stemming from his arrest on April 15, 2021, that resulted from a court-authorized search of his home. Members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force found about 2 ounces of crack cocaine, a stolen pistol and more than $3,600 cash.
Umlah agreed to dismiss several counts alleging that Brown was an armed habitual criminal in return for his plea.
At the time of his arrest, Brown was on parole for a 2015 conviction for selling crack cocaine.
Court records show he had other drug-related convictions and a burglary conviction, all of which had resulted in previous prison sentences.