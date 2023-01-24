URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted that he had cocaine in an apartment in that city when he was on parole has been sentenced for four years in prison.
Quintin Brown, 31, who lived in an apartment on Cynthia Drive when he was arrested on March 6, 2019, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to possession of a controlled substance.
He admitted that 4.4 grams of cocaine found there belonged to him.
Members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force were assisting a parole agent with a compliance check on Brown that day and found him to be confrontational and argumentative, a report said.
During the compliance check, police found cannabis, a digital scale and about $4,900 cash in small bills. The woman living there told police the cannabis was hers.
Police came back later with a search warrant and also found the cocaine in a pair of children’s socks in a child’s bedroom and a glass Pyrex container with a white residue in it that tested positive for the presence of cocaine.
Brown, who was acquitted by a jury in November of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon stemming from his July 2021 arrest in Urbana, was given credit on his sentence for 16 months already served.
Court records show Brown had previous convictions as an adult for resisting a peace officer, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated driving under the influence and driving under revocation.