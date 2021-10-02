URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly participated in a series of armed robberies at local businesses is expected to be formally charged Monday.
Champaign police on Friday arrested Corrie D. Singleton, 38, after conducting a court-authorized search of his home in the 2400 block of Hampshire Drive for evidence related to several holdups that happened in Champaign, Urbana and Monticello on Sept. 15 and 16.
Judge Brett Olmstead on Saturday set bond for Singleton at $1 million.
The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office was reviewing at least five reports of armed robberies to gas stations and liquor stores in Champaign and Urbana in which Singleton is alleged to have either participated or acted as getaway driver for Carey Pettigrew.
Pettigrew, 35, is being held in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $2 million bond while he awaits an examination by a psychiatrist to see if he is fit to stand trial.
Pettigrew was arrested Sept. 17 and subsequently charged with armed robbery in two separate cases.
In one case, Pettigrew allegedly robbed the clerk at the Blue Star II convenience store, 918 W. Bradley Ave., C, about 11:20 p.m. Sept. 16. He is accused of ordering the clerk, at gunpoint, to empty the cash register and hand over the money, then lie on the ground while he fled.
In the other case, which happened about 15 minutes later, Pettigrew allegedly demanded cash from a male clerk at the Circle K, 1601 W. Springfield Ave., C, then shot him in the lower torso and upper leg. That victim remains hospitalized, according to police reports.
Court records show Singleton has previous convictions from Livingston and Cook counties for armed robbery, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, domestic battery and manufacture or delivery of cannabis.