CHAMPAIGN — The city’s offer: an hour-and-a-half of questions and answers with the three finalists for the Champaign Police Department’s next chief. On Tuesday night, dozens answered the call.
For more than 90 minutes, St. Louis police Cmdr. Angela Coonce, Idaho Falls police Chief Timothy Tyler of and Illinois Department of Natural Resources police Chief Bryce Johnson were peppered with pressing questions on the fourth floor of the Illinois Terminal downtown.
“I thought they did an excellent job, and it was a great format,” the Rev. Jacqueline Minor said of the candidates before leaving. “If you didn’t get your question answered, you didn’t ask it.”
It was the close of a 13-hour day for the three finalists, who began Tuesday with four interview panels with city staff, police representatives and community partners.
At Tuesday’s night’s public session, citizens got to the heart of the matter: asking how the hopefuls would bridge gaps in trust between the community and police, how they’d be a fit for the demographics of Champaign, how they’d approach police recruitment and retention.
Many asked the candidates to explain their strategies to combat gun violence after a rise in shootings in the area, or surveyed their thoughts on hot-button issues like automated license-plate readers.
The room was filled with intense conversation as crowds flurried between the three finalists, positioned in different corners. But it proved fruitful for at least some of the attendees.
Osajuli Cravens, director of engagement and development for Courage Connection, stayed the whole way through, and got answers for her most pressing inquiries. Mainly, how the candidates would prioritize ongoing training for mental-health and domestic-violence cases.
“One of the things I really want, being part of a domestic-violence agency, was to see how we can work together not just as community members but as community partners,” Cravens said. “Service agencies have the information that can actually help police with these situations.”
Amber Oberheim, widow of slain Champaign Officer Chris Oberheim, had a clear goal coming into Tuesday’s event: “Be an extension of information gathering from within the Champaign Police Department.” She surveyed officers in the department beforehand about what lingering questions they had for their potential leader.
She focused on how the finalists would work to prevent gun violence upon entering office. At the end, Oberheim offered her ideal traits for the one who takes up the job.
“Humility, commitment and ability to see the big picture,” she said. “A desire to serve the community, and an ability to lead — without hesitation — people within the department.”
Though the city’s website says the position is “open until filled,” City Manager Dorothy David thinks they have the right finalists after receiving more than 50 applications, she said.
“We really believe these are three very highly qualified candidates and I am optimistic we will find our chief in this group,” David said.
She said a late May or early June start date is a “realistic target” for this chief search.
“My goal is to have someone in place as police chief as soon as possible, but we really have to do careful due diligence in a process like this,” David said. “I’ll take the input I’ve received, do a comprehensive review of everything I know, and narrow it down to the top one or two finalists.”
What will follow, she said, is a rigorous background check process that will take several weeks, concluding with a contract negotiation.
“Our process is going quickly as possible, but our goal is not to do it quickly,” she said. “Our goal is to do it right.”
Tuesday’s packed schedule for the finalists included a police-employee open house in the afternoon. Another one is set for 7:30 a.m. today to catch some of the officers who work the overnight or early-morning shifts, city spokesman Jeff Hamilton said.
“Now it’s about digging into the details, ‘tell me about your experience in this area. What have you seen that worked, what have you seen that didn’t?’” Hamilton said. “To suss out more about their experience, their qualifications, their traits and characteristics as a leader, and if they’ve done their homework about our community.”
The city asked what citizens wanted out of their next police chief at five meetings that it hosted from Aug. 9-14, and garnered feedback via email and surveys through Aug. 20.
“I definitely want someone who can bridge the gap between the community and police officers, building that trust,” Cravens said. “Not just in community but in social service agencies, making sure we all work together. Because we’re all here for the same thing, to build a better community.”