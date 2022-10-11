CHAMPAIGN — Two officers who have a combined total of 40 years with the Champaign Police Department have been named deputy police chiefs with the department.
Geoffrey Coon and Kevin Olmstead have been selected for the positions by Chief Timothy T. Tyler.
Tyler said of the two appointees: “When I arrived at the Champaign Police Department, I found a group of interim commanders working every day to keep their team strong and this community safe,” adding that Coon and Olmstead “have earned their places as leaders among the men and women of the Champaign Police Department, and I congratulate them on their promotions.”
- Coon was named deputy police chief of operational support — a role he has served in an interim capacity since December.
A veteran of the department since 1998, Coon oversees the department’s Investigations Division and specialized units that include the multijurisdictional Street Crimes Task Force, Evidence Division, High Tech Crimes, Crime Analysis and Crime Scene units.
The Criminal Investigations Division is responsible for reviewing all police reports and investigating crimes in the city.
Seventeen detectives, three detective sergeants and one lieutenant comprise the division, which oversees about 1,500 investigations annually.
Prior to his appointment, Coon held the ranks of lieutenant, sergeant and patrol officer.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and sciences from the University of Illinois. An Illinois National Guard veteran, he has served as the law-enforcement coordinator for Champaign County Crime Stoppers since 2014.
- Tyler named Olmstead deputy police chief of operations, a post he has held on an interim basis since November.
A veteran of the department since 2006, Olmstead oversees the its Uniform Patrol Division and specialized units, including the Crisis Intervention Team, SWAT, Field Training, Explosive Ordnance Disposal and K-9 units.
The Patrol Division is the first responder to all calls for service, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
It includes preliminary investigations, accident investigations, order maintenance, traffic enforcement and others. The division handles more than 50,000 calls for service annually and is staffed with 75 officers, 13 sergeants, two lieutenants and one K-9 officer.
He previously held the ranks of lieutenant, sergeant, detective and patrol officer.
Olmstead earned a bachelor’s of science degree from Illinois State University and attended Northwestern University School of Staff and Command.
Both men started their appointments Monday.