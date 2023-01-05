CHAMPAIGN — Despite a slight increase in the number of calls for service in 2022, Champaign police are proudly reporting about half as many shootings and homicides last year as there were the year before.
Deputy Chief Geoff Coon said in a release Thursday that the department set three key priorities in 2022: reducing gun violence, increasing community engagement and addressing quality-of-life concerns.
“Through these efforts, Champaign police reported a 50.2 percent reduction in shooting incidents, with 129 in 2022, compared with 259 in 2021,” he said.
Statistics kept by the department show 2021 was the most violent year in the city's history for shootings and homicides. Of the 259 confirmed incidents of shots fired that year, 77 people were hit by gunfire and 16 were killed.
In 2022, the number of homicides was nine, with seven of those victims dying by gunfire. At least 52 people were hit by bullets in 2022.
Other noteworthy end-of-year numbers for Champaign police:
- 236 firearms taken off the streets.
- 8 arrests made in nine homicides.
- 43,857 calls for service, up 5.7 percent over 2021.
- 22 new police officers. Eight have experience; 14 are new hires.
- 8 new civilians hired in the police department.
- 23,000 hours of staff training.
- 45 automated license-plate readers were added, assisting in three homicides and locating 12 stolen vehicles.
A relaxation of the restrictions imposed before vaccines were available for COVID-19 also resulted in police getting out and among the citizens a lot more in 2022. Staff spent 363 hours at 81 events such as block parties, meetings and resource fairs.
The reduced restrictions, coupled with an emphasis on improving the quality of life of citizens weary from gunfire, translated into a whopping 430 percent increase in the number of traffic stops done during 2022 over the previous year.
“These efforts also made an impact on larger concerns, including the seizure of unlawful firearms and controlled substances,” Coon said.