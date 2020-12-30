Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN — A woman was being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound Tuesday night.

She was shot in the leg while sitting in a parked car in the 1800 block of West John Street.

About 7:30 p.m., police received calls of shots fired at that location, which is near Mattis Avenue. By the time they got there, the 19-year-old woman had been taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

The shooting marks the 188th confirmed report of shots fired in Champaign in 2020. Last year’s total: 101.

— Mary Schenk

