CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating a robbery Monday afternoon at a west Champaign bank.
According to a police report, officers were called at 1:46 p.m. to Midland States Bank, 1617 W. Springfield Ave., for a report of a robbery. They were told that someone entered the bank, displayed a handgun and demanded money, then fled with an undisclosed amount. No injuries were reported, police said, and there was no evidence a gun was discharged.
The suspect was described as a man with a medium build wearing light gray sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt, gloves, black shoes and a black face mask.
Police continue to canvass the area for witnesses and possible surveillance video footage. They ask anyone with footage or other information to call them at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.