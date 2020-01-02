CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are investigating recent reports of counterfeit currency being used, including cases where an individual tried to pass off a bleached $10 bill as a $100 bill.
“Many of the forgery attempts involve an individual presenting a washed, or bleached, $10 bill and presenting it as a $100 bill,” Lt. Nathan Rath said in a news release. “In one instance, an alert employee noticed the watermark on the $100 bill was of Alexander Hamilton and not Benjamin Franklin and denied the purchase.”
No one has been arrested yet, spokesman Tom Yelich said.
“We’ve received multiple reports within the past week,” Yelich said. “The locations have varied from gas stations to other businesses.”
“In many of the reported cases to Champaign police, the offender has sought to make a small purchase with a counterfeit $100 bill to recover as much real currency in return,” Rath said.
He encouraged businesses to review the security features in U.S. currency.
“To help authenticate U.S. currency, hold a bill up to a light and look for a watermark of the face image of the bill. Both images should match. Also, by looking at the bill through a light, it will reveal a thin vertical stripe containing text of the bill’s denomination,” he wrote.
Rath encouraged businesses to be wary of unknown people making small purchases with large denominations, who ask for bills to be traded out or who make unusual requests for change.
If a business suspects counterfeit money was used, they should contact the Champaign police or the U.S. Secret Service, which is the primary agency responsible for investigating counterfeit money.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com, or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.