CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman Wednesday night on the city’s west side.
Lt. Nate Rath said officers were called to the 100 block of Kenwood Road about 10:45 p.m. They found a 25-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her right foot. She was to taken to the hospital for treatment.
Rath said the preliminary investigation suggested there was an argument between two people who knew each other, a gun was fired and the woman was hit. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign police at 217-351-4545. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.