CHAMPAIGN — In an attempt to react more quickly to crimes of violence, Champaign police are asking businesses and residents with security cameras to register them with their department.
Against the backdrop of a record number of 259 incidents of shots fired and 17 homicides in the city last year, police want to try every investigative tool they can.
"We realize that many of our residents and businesses have video-security systems, and sharing video of criminal activity that property owners might have with police can often mean the difference between an arrest being made and a case going unsolved,” said Kevin Olmstead, the department's interim deputy chief.
The voluntary registration program that started Wednesday means police will have instant access to a list of folks who have cameras and are willing to share what they have in the event of a crime.
Finding pictures of what happened is always high on the to-do list of investigators.
“It’s a key component to any investigation. Obviously, we are still relying on physical evidence and witness statements,” Olmstead said. “It’s completely voluntary. Even if you register your system with the department, you can have it removed (from the list). You can choose whether you supply that video or not."
The registry will be kept up to date by the department’s intelligence division.
Registration can be completed at champaignil.gov/mycamera. Residents and business owners may also register by contacting the police department.
Similar registration programs are already in use in many Illinois communities including Bloomington, Chicago, Decatur and Springfield.