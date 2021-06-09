MONTICELLO — A lieutenant in the Champaign Police Department will become the new Piatt County sheriff in July.
The Piatt County Board approved Mark Vogelzang, a Champaign night-shift patrol lieutenant, for the post in a unanimous vote at Wednesday’s meeting. He will take over for the retiring David Hunt and finish a term that runs through November 2022.
Hunt said Vogelzang has logged a wide variety of experience in his 21 years as an officer in Champaign.
“He’s very qualified. He’s come up through the ranks through the Champaign Police Department,” Hunt said. “He’s been in charge of several task force investigations and other things, SWAT teams, and the explosive ordinance team over there as well.
“You’re getting a person who has various degrees of experience in different areas.”
Vogelzang, who resides in Monticello, was recommended by the Piatt County Republican Central Committee, which conducted the search for Hunt’s replacement.