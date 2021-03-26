CHAMPAIGN — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two men wanted in connection with a shooting that happened at a store in north Champaign earlier this month.
Terence T. Larue, 22, who last lived in Urbana, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a felon. Daveyonta Fairman, 26, of Champaign, is wanted for aggravated fleeing from police.
Police spokesman Tom Yelich said police were on patrol March 6 when they heard shots fired outside the Active Wear store, 1505 N. Prospect Ave., C, then saw a car going fast south on Prospect Avenue.
They pursued the car until it turned west on Paula Drive from McKinley Avenue. Two men then bailed out of the car and ran.
Police found that a car had been hit by gunfire at the store, but no injuries were reported.
Larue is described as a Black man, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and about 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Bond on his warrant is $500,000. He has prior convictions for aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance as well as several juvenile adjudications.
Fairman is described as a Black man, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and about 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Bond on his warrant is set at $250,000. He has previous drug-related convictions.
Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of Larue or Fairman to please contact them at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Those who with to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.