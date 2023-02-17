CHAMPAIGN — Despite the success of automated license-plate readers in helping Champaign police solve crimes, city officials say there’s still nothing as valuable as human assistance.
“Automated license-plate readers are a powerful tool to help solve crime, but we also need witnesses and evidence to be effective,” police Chief Timothy Tyler said. “Regardless of the technology our officers use, Champaign police always seek assistance from our community members to investigate the facts and hold criminals responsible for their actions.”
The police department on Thursday released statistics showing that the devices have helped in more than four dozen investigations, including three murders in which arrests were made, the arrest of two suspected arsonists, the recovery of 17 stolen vehicles and in finding a missing person. In 13 of those investigations, someone had a gun illegally.
The devices have been in use since May 2022 following the city council’s approval the previous December for 46 of them for a two-year trial. That two-year period began when the last reader was installed last month.
As part of the $240,500 two-year contract with Atlanta-based Flock Group Inc., the city also got to try out its Raven gunshot-detection technology free for a year.
Thirty-six units designed to identify and determine the location of gunshots were activated Monday.
The city decided to put them in a 1.3-square mile area of northwest Champaign that has the most reports of shots fired. That area is bounded by Bloomington Road on the north, Bradley Avenue on the south, Prospect Avenue on the east and Mattis Avenue on the west.
The technology analyzes short audio clips from its surroundings to identify potential gunshots. Once confirmed, the system notifies police, and officers are sent to the area to investigate. Gunshot-detection units do not record human speech or listen to nearby conversations.
Anyone wanting to know more about either kind of tool can find information on web pages set up by the Champaign Police Department at champaignil.gov/ALPR and champaignil.gov/Raven. These pages include information on how each technology works, the department’s policies regarding their use and answers to frequently asked questions.
Champaign, Rantoul, Mahomet and University of Illinois police and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office all use the plate-reader technology. The Urbana City Council voted to reject their use.