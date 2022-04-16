CHAMPAIGN — The short-staffed Champaign Police Department is looking to set up a mutual-aid agreement with University of Illinois police in which the main patrol and call-taking duties in the Campustown area will shift to UI police for at least two years.
If the Champaign City Council approves the resolution at its meeting Tuesday, the city will pay UI police more than $840,000 a year to add seven more officers to its staff.
With the extra staff, UI police would have two patrol officers continuously on duty in the area bounded by Springfield Avenue on the north, Windsor Road on the south, Neil Street on the west and the city line at Wright Street on the east.
In each of the last three years, Champaign police has averaged almost 5,100 service calls in that area, which includes the collection of restaurants and high-rise apartments on Green Street, the Ikenberry Commons student-housing area, Memorial Stadium and State Farm Center.
“We patrol this area from time to time, assist CPD on their calls and provide mutual aid when needed — but under normal circumstances, we don’t actually take calls as the primary responding agency in this area,” UI police spokesman Pat Wade said. “The proposed agreement with the city would have us taking those calls for service.”
Starting Oct. 1 and through at least September 2024, UI police would be the primary responder for patrol duties like 911 calls, accidents and traffic-control measures.
Champaign police would remain responsible for major incidents that need “extensive investigative resources,” like violent crimes.
If the resolution is accepted by council, UI police hopes to have the seven additional officers hired by Oct. 1.
“Some of them may still need to complete training at the police academy and our field-training program, but we will be ready to provide service by the agreement start date,” Wade said.
According to the report to council prepared by Champaign interim police Chief Tom Petrilli, sworn officers have worked more than 5,000 hours of callback overtime on emergency response in fiscal year 2021, which ends June 30.
The hope, the report says, is to allow Champaign police to allocate one or two patrol officers per shift to other areas of the city.
The city would pay $840,000 to the UI each year of the agreement — including a $300,000 lump sum in the first month — to fund the additional officers, plus a maximum $86,000 for overtime detail per year.
The UI would contribute about $320,000 to help onboard the new officers, covering training, vehicles, equipment and other expenses. The agreement would automatically renew for a third year unless the city or UI issues a notice in writing of their desire not to renew at least three months before the end date.
The impetus for the resolution is the Champaign department’s continuing staffing shortage.
“Although recruiting, hiring and retention efforts are being bolstered to address police staffing issues, further attrition is expected through planned retirements, and the city anticipates that it may take several years to normalize staffing levels,” the report says.
Currently, the city has 102 active officers. There are now 22 vacancies after a few recent hires and 26 “unserviceable” positions — roles filled by officers who are unavailable for duty due to injury, training, active military duty or other reasons.
The city also sent out a request for proposals for companies who wish to provide private security in downtown, serving as “eyes and ears” for Champaign police three nights a week, because the department doesn’t have enough officers to cover this area during busy weekend nights.
“I am grateful that the University is willing to partner with us in this new way so the city can continue to be strategic in allocating its limited staffing resources,” City Manager Dorothy David said in a statement. “I believe the agreement provides a quick and cost-effective way to increase the availability of police services to everyone across the city while continuing to ensure the safety of our students and campus community.”
A 1982 council resolution allowed Champaign police to enter into a mutual-aid agreement with other area law-enforcement agencies, namely the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the police departments in Urbana and at the UI.
A series of agreements made between 1995 and 1997 authorized the UI’s student-patrol services to help with some calls for service in the Campustown area.
Chancellor Robert Jones pointed out the Campustown area is home to lots of UI students and “student-focused businesses.”
“So, this new coverage area is a good geographic and operational addition, as our officers and public-safety personnel have a deep working knowledge of the needs of the residents of this area as well as existing relationships with those in this area of the community,” he said in a statement.